Shirley A. Thornton, 86 of Severna Park Maryland passed away at BWMC on July 20th, 2019. Her husband Wendell, The love of her life passed away in 1995. She is survived By her three children. John Thornton and wife Judith, Terry Moscker and her husband Peter and Phillip Thornton. Shirley was an RN, having returned to college to receive Her nursing degree in the 1970's. She enjoyed oil painting and studied languages. Her favorite being French. Shirley was a world traveler, loved life and was forever young at heart.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019