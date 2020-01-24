On January 21, 2020 Shirley "Bear" Tuers passed away at Anne Arundel Medical Center surrounded by her family. Shirley was born in Annapolis on June 18, 1930 to the late Edward and Caroline Dougherty. She worked as a book keeper at Smith & Rawlings Plumbing Company and Campbell's Distributing Company. Shirley is predeceased by her husband, Jumbo Tuers and her siblings Lucille Bounelis, Edward Dougherty, Jim Dougherty, Harvey Dougherty, and Rita Bain; her sister-in-law Edith Fort, and two brother-in-laws, Arthur and Billy Tuers. She is survived by her two children, Larry (Annette) Tuers and Kathleen (Kenny) Armiger, Bear is also survived by her three grandchildren, Kenny Armiger, Heather (Kent) Stark, and Tina Allen; three great grandchildren, Kassidy Allen, Lexie Stark, and Spencer Stark; her sister, Betty Hardesty Schmitt; brother-in-law Harry Tuers; her sister-in-laws Rose Dougherty and Connie Tuers. Shirley enjoyed casinos, the race track, bingo, and Maryland Basketball. Bear played fast pitch soft ball and she bowled at Colonial Lanes. She was the score keeper for many years for all of Jumbo's fast pitch soft ball teams. Shirley also loved scrap booking. A Memorial Mass will be held in celebration of her life on Saturday January 25, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 at 10:30 AM In lieu of flowers donations in Bear's memory may be made to the Eastport Volunteer Fire Department or to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment private. An online guest book is available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020