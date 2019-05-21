Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney A. Smith Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Sidney Albert Smith, Jr. was born May 19, 1933 in Pasadena, and was one of 18 children to the late Sidney Albert Smith, Sr. and Lydia Smith (nee Hohrein) . Mr. Smith has been a resident of Glen Burnie for over 60 years and made his career as a truck driver and dispatcher working for various trucking companies. He was a member of the Salvation Army church and the Glen Burnie Moose where he was a former Governor. In his free time he enjoyed camping, fishing, dancing and reading.In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by wife Virginia Smith, second wife Mae E. Smith, daughter Barbara "Bonnie" Sneeringer and daughter Vicki Smith. Left to cherish his memory are his children Sidney Allen Smith of Fredericksburg, VA, Stuart Kent Smith of Glen Burnie, Sandi McCartney and husband Jim of Glen Burnie, Jodi Vanderford and husband Mike of Glen Burnie, Cyndi Swarthout of Glen Burnie, S. Kim Smith and husband Craig Denton of Glen Burnie, 23 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren.Mr. Sidney Smith, Jr. Passed away May 18, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He will be missed by all who knew him.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 22 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Sidney Albert Smith, Jr. was born May 19, 1933 in Pasadena, and was one of 18 children to the late Sidney Albert Smith, Sr. and Lydia Smith (nee Hohrein) . Mr. Smith has been a resident of Glen Burnie for over 60 years and made his career as a truck driver and dispatcher working for various trucking companies. He was a member of the Salvation Army church and the Glen Burnie Moose where he was a former Governor. In his free time he enjoyed camping, fishing, dancing and reading.In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by wife Virginia Smith, second wife Mae E. Smith, daughter Barbara "Bonnie" Sneeringer and daughter Vicki Smith. Left to cherish his memory are his children Sidney Allen Smith of Fredericksburg, VA, Stuart Kent Smith of Glen Burnie, Sandi McCartney and husband Jim of Glen Burnie, Jodi Vanderford and husband Mike of Glen Burnie, Cyndi Swarthout of Glen Burnie, S. Kim Smith and husband Craig Denton of Glen Burnie, 23 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren.Mr. Sidney Smith, Jr. Passed away May 18, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He will be missed by all who knew him.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 22 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Published in The Capital Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close