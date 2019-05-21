Sidney Albert Smith, Jr. was born May 19, 1933 in Pasadena, and was one of 18 children to the late Sidney Albert Smith, Sr. and Lydia Smith (nee Hohrein) . Mr. Smith has been a resident of Glen Burnie for over 60 years and made his career as a truck driver and dispatcher working for various trucking companies. He was a member of the Salvation Army church and the Glen Burnie Moose where he was a former Governor. In his free time he enjoyed camping, fishing, dancing and reading.In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by wife Virginia Smith, second wife Mae E. Smith, daughter Barbara "Bonnie" Sneeringer and daughter Vicki Smith. Left to cherish his memory are his children Sidney Allen Smith of Fredericksburg, VA, Stuart Kent Smith of Glen Burnie, Sandi McCartney and husband Jim of Glen Burnie, Jodi Vanderford and husband Mike of Glen Burnie, Cyndi Swarthout of Glen Burnie, S. Kim Smith and husband Craig Denton of Glen Burnie, 23 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren.Mr. Sidney Smith, Jr. Passed away May 18, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He will be missed by all who knew him.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 22 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019