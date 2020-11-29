1/1
Sidsel Engebretsen Fox, 79, passed away suddenly on November 12 in Annapolis, MD. Born in Oslo, Norway to Sigrun and Kaare Engebretsen in 1941, she left home at the age of 18 and moved to London. Shortly after, she became a stewardess for Pan American World Airways (PanAm), an opportunity that she proudly took on through the 1960's. During that time, she met the late Kenneth J. Fox, a pilot for PanAm and the United States Navy. They married in 1968. Following the birth of their son, Jason, Sidsel began a long career as a dental hygienist. She lived in many parts of the United States, including California, Florida, and Texas, before settling in Annapolis in 1983. After the passing of her husband, she was granted many enjoyable years with her partner in life, the late Peyton "Pete" Latimer. Sidsel treasured her family and friends, embracing every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Bestemamma to Emily. She had a vivacious personality and tremendous lust for life. She was an avid world traveler, boater, tennis player, lover of the outdoors, and consummate hostess. She was also a member of the Annapolis Yacht Club, Sailing Club of the Chesapeake, and World Wings International. Sidsel is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason "Rick" and Stephanie Kuehn Fox; granddaughter, Emily; brother and sister-in-law Kaare and Sidsel Engebretsen; niece, Cecilie; nephews, Marius and Richard; and many other family and friends who love her dearly. A private memorial will be held for family. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery as well as a celebration of Sidsel's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Wings International or Habitat for Humanity.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
