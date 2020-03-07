On March 2, 2020 Siegfried Franz Xavier Bauer met his savior at age 82. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Marcia Bauer (nee Hahn); devoted father of Heidi Hobert and husband Eric, Gretchen Leimbach and husband Peter, Inger Burnett and husband Mike, and Katrina Bauer; loving grandfather of Kathryn, Nathaniel, Nicholas, Peter, Michael, Eva, Arianna, Alex, Emily, Hannah, Jack, Timothy, and Elijah; dear brother of Linda Antoni, Richard Bauer, and Gloria "Mucky" Mitchell. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Gonce Funeral Service P.A., 169 Riviera Drive in Pasadena, MD on Friday March 13, 2020 from 9-10:30 am, a Memorial Mass at St. Jane Frances Church at 11:00 am.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020