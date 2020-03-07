The Capital Gazette

Siegfried Franz Bauer (1937 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Siegfried Franz Bauer.
Service Information
Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home Pa
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-255-2650
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home Pa
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jane Frances Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

On March 2, 2020 Siegfried Franz Xavier Bauer met his savior at age 82. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Marcia Bauer (nee Hahn); devoted father of Heidi Hobert and husband Eric, Gretchen Leimbach and husband Peter, Inger Burnett and husband Mike, and Katrina Bauer; loving grandfather of Kathryn, Nathaniel, Nicholas, Peter, Michael, Eva, Arianna, Alex, Emily, Hannah, Jack, Timothy, and Elijah; dear brother of Linda Antoni, Richard Bauer, and Gloria "Mucky" Mitchell. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Gonce Funeral Service P.A., 169 Riviera Drive in Pasadena, MD on Friday March 13, 2020 from 9-10:30 am, a Memorial Mass at St. Jane Frances Church at 11:00 am.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.