On May 2, 2019 Sierra passed away suddenly surrounded by her loving family. Sierra leaves behind her two beautiful daughters, Deliah Marie Canter and Sofia Loren Canter, and her fiancé Bobby Canter. She is also survived by her father, Ken (stepmother Brenda) Walsh and her mother Adele (stepfather Patrick) McGreal, and sister Cheyenne Cantler. Sierra extended her life by donating her organs to Living Legacy. Friends and family may call on Wednesday May 8th at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday May 9th at 11 AM at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church 1601 Pleasant Plains Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409. Burial will follow at Cedar Bluff Cemetery.An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2019