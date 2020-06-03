On Monday, June 1, 2020, Sirkka Irmeli Mitchell, loving wife and mother of 2 sons, passed away at the age of 73. Sirkka was born in Helsinki, Finland to Veikko Ilmari and Sirkka Kylikki Pylvanainen and came to the US in 1970 as an au pair. Sirkka lived in Washington D. C. for 3 years, Prince Georges County, Maryland for 6 years and Tucson, Arizona for 4 years. She was a 36 year resident of Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Sirkka enjoyed choral singing and sang in the Washington National Cathedral Choral Society in the 1970's and in her church choirs. She enjoyed dressmaking and clothing alterations and owned and operated Irmeli's Classic Stitch in Severna Park, Maryland in the early 1990's. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Glen Burnie, Maryland, and frequently attended Greater Grace World Outreach Church, Baltimore, Maryland. She also enjoyed traveling and hosting missionaries in her home as well as 12 exchange students over the years. She is survived by her husband Gregory of almost 47 years and her sons Daniel of the home, and Timothy and his wife Joanna of Baltimore County. Sirkka is also survived by her brother Pertti Pylvanainen and his wife Anneli and their daughter Sari all of Helsinki, Finland. Due to COVID-19 rules, funeral services are private for immediate family only. Funeral arrangements have been made by Singleton Funeral Home, Glen Burnie and internment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.