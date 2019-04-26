Sophia A. Chalk (1917 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophia A. Chalk.
Service Information
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-766-7070
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sophia A. Chalk, 102 of Glen Burnie passed away on April 24, 2019. Sophia was born on February 7, 1917 in Cumberland, MD to the late Albert and Amanda Trout. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Chalk, Sr. She is survived by her children, William F. Chalk, Jr., Albert V. Chalk, Delores J. Swann, Sophia A. Lyman and Winnie F. Reynolds. Sophia is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren & great great great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be deeply missed.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Glen Burnie, MD   410-766-7070
funeral home direction icon