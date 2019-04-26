Sophia A. Chalk, 102 of Glen Burnie passed away on April 24, 2019. Sophia was born on February 7, 1917 in Cumberland, MD to the late Albert and Amanda Trout. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Chalk, Sr. She is survived by her children, William F. Chalk, Jr., Albert V. Chalk, Delores J. Swann, Sophia A. Lyman and Winnie F. Reynolds. Sophia is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren & great great great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be deeply missed.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019