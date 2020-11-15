At age 94 passed peacefully on Oct. 25, 2020. Born on Dec. 4, 1925 in Nanticoke, PA, most of her life was spent in Annapolis with her beloved husband, Dewey V. Woody, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Sophia's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her only son, David. Grandchildren: Ashley, Madison, Nick, and Eric. Great-grandchildren: Harley, Jonathan, Joycelin, and Piper. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stanley; and husband, Dewey who passed in 2009. She will be remembered and adored for being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary's Church. Graveside services will be held on Nov. 18th, 2020 at 10:45am at the Crownsville Maryland State Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD 21032. An online guestbook is available at



