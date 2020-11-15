1/1
Sophia Woody
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At age 94 passed peacefully on Oct. 25, 2020. Born on Dec. 4, 1925 in Nanticoke, PA, most of her life was spent in Annapolis with her beloved husband, Dewey V. Woody, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Sophia's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her only son, David. Grandchildren: Ashley, Madison, Nick, and Eric. Great-grandchildren: Harley, Jonathan, Joycelin, and Piper. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stanley; and husband, Dewey who passed in 2009. She will be remembered and adored for being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary's Church. Graveside services will be held on Nov. 18th, 2020 at 10:45am at the Crownsville Maryland State Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD 21032. An online guestbook is available at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Crownsville Maryland State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved