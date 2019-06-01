Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Spencer Kozik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Spencer Andrew Kozik, "Spence", a lifelong resident of Churchton, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home.Spence was born on March 4, 1987, in Annapolis, MD to Joseph and Cam Kozik. He was a graduate of South River High School and attended the Culinary Institute of Charleston in South Carolina. Spence worked as a carpenter and was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his sons.Spence is survived by his fiancé, Lauren Voss; two sons, Mason Andrew and Kash Miller Kozik, both of Glen Burnie; his parents; Joseph and Cam Miller Kozik of Churchton; one sister, Heather Buhaj of Churchton. He is also survived by two nieces, Breeanna and Lily Anna Buhaj and two nephews Jacob and Hayden Buhaj, all of Churchton.Family and friends are invited to celebrate Spence's life on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 220 Owensville Rd., West River, MD 20778. A reception will follow in the church hall.Online condolences may be made at:

Spencer Andrew Kozik, "Spence", a lifelong resident of Churchton, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home.Spence was born on March 4, 1987, in Annapolis, MD to Joseph and Cam Kozik. He was a graduate of South River High School and attended the Culinary Institute of Charleston in South Carolina. Spence worked as a carpenter and was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his sons.Spence is survived by his fiancé, Lauren Voss; two sons, Mason Andrew and Kash Miller Kozik, both of Glen Burnie; his parents; Joseph and Cam Miller Kozik of Churchton; one sister, Heather Buhaj of Churchton. He is also survived by two nieces, Breeanna and Lily Anna Buhaj and two nephews Jacob and Hayden Buhaj, all of Churchton.Family and friends are invited to celebrate Spence's life on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 220 Owensville Rd., West River, MD 20778. A reception will follow in the church hall.Online condolences may be made at: Published in The Capital Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close