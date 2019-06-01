Spencer Andrew Kozik, "Spence", a lifelong resident of Churchton, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home.Spence was born on March 4, 1987, in Annapolis, MD to Joseph and Cam Kozik. He was a graduate of South River High School and attended the Culinary Institute of Charleston in South Carolina. Spence worked as a carpenter and was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his sons.Spence is survived by his fiancé, Lauren Voss; two sons, Mason Andrew and Kash Miller Kozik, both of Glen Burnie; his parents; Joseph and Cam Miller Kozik of Churchton; one sister, Heather Buhaj of Churchton. He is also survived by two nieces, Breeanna and Lily Anna Buhaj and two nephews Jacob and Hayden Buhaj, all of Churchton.Family and friends are invited to celebrate Spence's life on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 220 Owensville Rd., West River, MD 20778. A reception will follow in the church hall.Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019