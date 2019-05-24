Guest Book View Sign Service Information George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A. 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Send Flowers Obituary

Stacey L. Webster, a resident of Harwood, MD, died on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Anne Arundel Medical Center after a journey with breast cancer, which ravaged her body, but never changed her unquenchable optimism, humor or fierce love of family and friends.Born January 9, 1968, in Washington, DC, Stacey was a well known and loved teaching guide at Carrie Weedon Science Center in Galesville, Maryland, and a recently hired employee of Anne Arundel County Schools. She was recognized as Volunteer of the Month at Anne Arundel Public Schools in January of 2019, for her tireless volunteer activities at Lothian Elementary including, among other volunteer activities, the Chessie Reading Program, Sea Perch, Science Club, The Santa Shop, After School Enrichment, and as a Classroom Assistant. Her energy and enthusiasm will be sorely missed in the Halls of Lothian Elementary. Stacey also volunteered as a teaching artist's assistant at Bates Middle School. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Webster; two children, Sarah and Jacob Webster; her mother, Linda Suit; two siblings, Frederick (Terry) Suit and Tamara (Keith) Stickland; and an amazing host of friends.A celebration of Stacey's Life will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, May 30 from 4 to 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her name to Lothian Elementary School, Attn: Tammy Noble, 5175 Solomons Island Rd., Lothian, MD 20711 (In support of the Chessie Reading Program, as Stacey was passionate in her commitment to fostering literacy in young students.) Online guestbook available at:

