Service Information
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park , MD 21146
(410)-647-2400

Stacy Ann Mack, 54, of Severna Park MD passed away suddenly on April 28, 2019. She was born on September 3, 1964 to Joseph and Mary Ellen Stine and was raised in Ellicott City. She attended Mt. Hebron High School, then later attended the University of Maryland School of Nursing where she received her bachelor's degree. She worked as the Assistant Director of Nursing at Genesis Healthcare in Waugh Chapel. Stacy loved the Baltimore Ravens, decorating & celebrating for holidays and birthdays, anything colored pink & purple, going to Disney World & seeing all her favorite characters – especially Donald Duck, planting beautiful flowers in her gardens and carelessly taking care of people. But most importantly, she loved spending time with her family & many friends, who will all miss her smile and loving personality dearly.Stacy is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Joseph Mack; her parents, Joseph and Mary Ellen Stine of Ocean Pines; her two sons, Ryan TenEyck of Severna Park and Nick TenEyck of NY; her brother Craig Stine of Downingtown, PA; her two sisters-in-law, Tracy Stine of Downingtown, PA, and Irene Corbett of Glen Burnie; her brother-in-law Robert J. Mack, Jr of Glen Burnie; her nieces, Cara Stine and Hollis Stine; and her nephews, Josh Stine and Casey Stine. She was preceded in death by her brother Mark Stine.There will be a memorial gathering on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A memorial service will be held at 12pm at the Funeral Home. Interment is private.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the local Severna Park SPCA facility as this would make Stacy smile. Online condolences may be made at

