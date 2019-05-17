Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Dahlman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Stanley Miller Dahlman passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was a resident of Edgewater, Maryland, formerly of Germantown, Maryland and Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Beverly Hall Dahlman. He is remembered with love by his children: Michael K. Dahlman (Cindy), Mary D Cowden (Joe), S Craig Dahlman (Rose) and Linda M. Rivera (Edgar), and Beverly's children, Kathryn B. Hayes (Steve), Russell C. Bond (Nancy), Scott S. Bond (Patty) and Mark M. Bond. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren.Stan was born on September 22, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Stanley Lee Dahlman and Julia Anne Miller. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1955 and received a PhD in Celtic Studies and Medieval History from the Catholic University of America in 1976. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1958.Dr. Dahlman began his long and distinguished career serving Montgomery Community College in Maryland in 1963. In 1967, he was appointed Director of Planning for New Facilities, which included the planning, design and construction of the third campus in Germantown . At its completion he was appointed the first Dean and ultimately Provost for that campus. He held that position until his retirement in 1992. A private family memorial will be held in September. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dr. Stanley M. Dahlman Scholarship. Please make checks payable to Montgomery College Foundation. Please write on the memo line: Dr. Stanley M. Dahlman Scholarship. Mail to Attn: Francene Walker, Montgomery College Foundation, 9221 Corporate Blvd., Rockville, MD 20850.

