Stanley Harold Stinchcomb passed peacefully May 26, 2019. Born at home in Severn, MD, on April 17, 1932 to Lonetta (Upton) and Raymond Stinchcomb, and predeceased by his siblings, Kenneth Stinchcomb and Shirley Stinchcomb. Stanley is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jane (Miller) Stinchcomb, his children, Brent Stinchcomb (Ingrid), and Diane Stinchcomb (Dan Spack), his grandchildren, Josh Stinchcomb(Rachel), Alex Bunty, Zane Stinchcomb, and Eva Holcomb(Elliott), his great-grandson Ethan Stinchcomb, his cousins, Elaine Cowsill (Bill), Wayne Warfield (Sharon), and many nieces and nephews. "Pop" was also predeceased by his faithful grand-dog, Sid. The family is deeply grateful to the Broadmead team for their compassion and love to "Mr. Stanley" at the end of his life. Stan was an award-winning R/C airplane builder and flyer since the late 1960's and a member of several AA Co. R/C clubs. Visitation will be 11am-12pm, with the funeral service beginning at 12pm, Thursday, May 30 at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy S.E. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MD SPCA, Severn United Methodist Church, or the .

