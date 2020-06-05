Stanley V. Henson, Sr., passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Stanley was born to the late Bernard E. and Consola G. Henson on May 28, 1935 in Annapolis, MD. He attended Wiley H. Bates High School and later enlisted into the United States Air Force. He spent the majority of his career as a car salesman in the Washington Metropolitan area. He was a member of the American Legion Post #141 in Annapolis and enjoyed photography, music and sports. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gordon Henson and Berman Henson. He leaves to cherish his memory two children, Stanley V. Henson Jr.; Joan Avery (Michael); brothers, James E. Henson (Deborah); Ronald Henson (Janet); three grandchildren, Nastassia G. Henson; Jamaal M. Avery; Brandon J. Avery; four great-grandchildren; and a host of cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will take place at Walker's Life Memorial Center, Baltimore, MD and interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD.



