Stanley W. Biess, 87, peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in his home in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Jacqueline Biess, his children, Suzanne Sinnett and Danielle Oxley, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Stanley was predeceased by his father, John Biess and mother, Marie Muklewicz, brothers John Joseph Biess, Anthony Biess and sister Mary Barrett. A private memorial service will be held at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery on August 5, 2020. Arrangements made by Beall Funeral Home in Bowie, Maryland.



