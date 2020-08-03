1/
Stella Ann Sullivan
Stella Ann Sullivan of Davidsonville, MD passed away July 29, 2020 after a long battle with Interstitial lung disease and Pulmonary hypertension while under hospice care with her family by her side. Born in Spangler, PA, on June 23, 1940, Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Albert J. Krupa, Jr. and Lilian (Peel) Krupa; son, Patrick J. Sullivan; sister, Vivian Miller and brother, Stanley Krupa. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth J Sullivan; three children, Kevin J. Sullivan (Sherriel) of Crofton, Michael J. Sullivan of Davidsonville, and Glenn S. Sullivan (Kelley) of Davidsonville; and three siblings, Lillian Galicznski (Carl) of Northern Cambria, PA, Robert Krupa (Margret Ligas) of Parma Heights, OH and Connie Woodside (John) of Brooke Park, OH. Stella is also survived by four grandchildren who were the love of her life: Kevin J. Sullivan Jr., Patrick J. Sullivan, Jordan P. Sullivan and Lexy P. Sullivan. She treasured spending time with them and enjoying many of their activities growing up. Stella's love and memory will live on forever in her family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial service will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham. Online condolences may be offered at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 3, 2020.
