Stella Duket, 96, most recently a resident of Harwood, MD, died on August 12, 2020 at Brighton Gardens in Columbia MD. Born in San Antonio, TX in 1924, Stella grew up on her parents' farm in the outskirts of San Antonio, TX. At the age of 22, Stella met her soldier boy, Harry Duket from Schuylerville, NY. They married on November 2, 1947 and she began her lifelong adventure as a military wife. Over the years, Stella and her late husband, Harry moved their growing family from Texas, to New York, Japan, Boston, Baltimore, France, and other assigned locations. Stella was active in the Officer's Wives Club at Ft George G. Meade, MD and in Orleans, France. Stella is survived by her three children and their spouses, Randy Duket and his wife, Bertha of Sykesville, MD, Pamela Lunsford and her husband, Bob of Harwood, MD, and Larry Duket and his wife, Gerry of Mountain Lake Park, MD. She is also survived by her brother, Juan Ugarte and his wife, Helen of Gainesville, VA and her three grandchildren, Kevin, Stella Marie and Rachel. She will be laid to rest by her husband in a private ceremony at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville. Online condolences may be made at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
