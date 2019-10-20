Stella Knighton passed away October 14, 2019 at her Annapolis home, in her sleep. She was born October 28, 1946 in Kenilworth, Illinois. Her parents were Keith Worley Kindred and Helen (Irwin) Kindred. She married Laurence H. Knighton in Davidsonville, MD, February 8, 2008. Stella graduated from University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Science Business degree in 1970 and immediately went to work for Price Waterhouse in New York City. In the late 1970's, she moved to Bolder, CO, where she became a Master Electrician. She was a member of the IBEW and, when not working on union jobs, worked as an independent contractor in her own company. Stella was musically talented and played the piano and violin. She was always singing and could whistle with birds back and forth. She loved to work hard and enjoyed construction and remodeling. She was strong, capable, direct, and competent. She taught in Sunday School. She had a deep love of animals and kept cats, dogs, birds, and horses. She is greatly missed. She was predeceased by Keith Kindred and Kathy (Kindred) Connor. She is survived by her brother, Charles G. Kindred, and her husband, Laurence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake. An online guest book is available at:

