Stella Marjorie King MacDonald, May 17, 1946 – February 8, 2019, With profound sadness, the family of Stella Marjorie King MacDonald announces her passing of February 8, 2019 after a short, brave battle with leukemia. Stella will be lovingly remembered and cherished by her husband of 49 years, Scott, and her children, Elizabeth (Chuck) and Laird (Heather). Stella will be forever remembered by her three precious grandchildren, the lights of her life, Bryce, Campbell, and Finley; by her brother Roger (Susan); and her nieces Emma (and daughter Teagan), Sarah (Ian); and countless friends. An immigrant from England, Stella raised her family in the wooded beauty of Harwood and enjoyed a meaningful career in the Anne Arundel County Public School system for over 30 years while also directing the financials for our family's framing and art business in Annapolis. She earned an Associate Degree from Anne Arundel Community College. A private family Graveside Service in her honor will be held on February 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life for Stella, our Bright Star, will be held on May 4, 2019. Memorial donations in memory of Stella may be made to the American Red Cross, the Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation (via Finley's neighborhood library in Severna Park), or Friends of School Within School in Washington, D.C (Bryce and Campbell's elementary school).

