Stephen "Steve" C. Kennedy, 71, of Annapolis passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born on June 16, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Jake and Rose Kennedy, Steve received his bachelor's degree from Mt. St. Mary's College and his master's degree from Catholic University. A proud U.S. Navy Intelligence Officer who served during the Vietnam period, he continued in the intelligence field, retiring from the U. S. Government and later as a contractor for the Federal Government. Steve was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Annapolis, AYC and the NRA. He enjoyed playing golf, good scotch, trap and skeet shooting, and watching his granddaughter play soccer and lacrosse. Steve is survived by his wife of 49 years, BetteAnn Kennedy; daughters, Jessica (Andrew) Coyne and Meredith Kennedy both of Annapolis; granddaughter, Emma Elizabeth Coyne; siblings, Rosamond Waltrop of Telford, PA, Michael and Robin Kennedy of New London, NH. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, May 3, 2019, 9 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annapolis. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA of AA County or Folds of Honor. Condolence may be given: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019