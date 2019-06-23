Stephen "Steve" Douglas Cayton, 75, was born in Washington, D.C. on February 7, 1944, to the late Arabia Pasha Cayton and Doris Vaughan Cayton. He began working for the National Security Agency in 1963, and married Mary Alice Skocich in 1965. He passed from dementia at his home in Millersville on June 19, 2019, and is survived by his wife Mary Alice Cayton, his daughters Kelly (Mike) Dean and Laura (David) Lower, four grandchildren, Samantha, Danny, Alesha, and Grace, siblings Ronnie (Sandee) Cayton, Wanda (Jeff) Price, Pasha (Laurie) Cayton, Deanna Timon, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD where a funeral service will be held Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 1319 F. St. N.W. Washington, D.C. 20004 or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, 21122 and to celebrate memories of Steve by enjoying your favorite ice cream. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary