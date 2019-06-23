The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Cayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Douglas "Steve" Cayton


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Douglas "Steve" Cayton Obituary
Stephen "Steve" Douglas Cayton, 75, was born in Washington, D.C. on February 7, 1944, to the late Arabia Pasha Cayton and Doris Vaughan Cayton. He began working for the National Security Agency in 1963, and married Mary Alice Skocich in 1965. He passed from dementia at his home in Millersville on June 19, 2019, and is survived by his wife Mary Alice Cayton, his daughters Kelly (Mike) Dean and Laura (David) Lower, four grandchildren, Samantha, Danny, Alesha, and Grace, siblings Ronnie (Sandee) Cayton, Wanda (Jeff) Price, Pasha (Laurie) Cayton, Deanna Timon, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD where a funeral service will be held Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 1319 F. St. N.W. Washington, D.C. 20004 or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, 21122 and to celebrate memories of Steve by enjoying your favorite ice cream. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beall Funeral Home
Download Now