Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
On April 20, 2020, Stephen Hanley, of Gambrills, passed away at the age of 65. Devoted husband of 32 years to Jill Hanley (nee Piwowarski); beloved "Pops" to his daughters, Alexa and Candace; loving brother to Patrick Hanley (wife Lynn), William Hanley (wife Linda), and Frances Cummings (husband Peter); caring step-son to Patricia G. Hanley. Stephen was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Stella Hanley. He is also survived by many loving nephews and nieces, and his beloved dog, Blue. Born in Braddock, Pennsylvania on July 4, 1954, Stephen was raised in Monroeville (PA) where he loved to play in the woods with his childhood friends and siblings. He proudly served as a Police Officer for the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division for almost 30 years and was an expert sharpshooter. Steve had an extensive knowledge of history, and thoroughly enjoyed reading. He attended airshows with his family and was a collector of model airplanes. He liked to watch NASCAR, western and cowboy movies, and classics like the Three Stooges. One of his favorite movies was Bullitt, which ultimately led him to drive a Bullitt Mustang of his own. An adventurous spirit, he always took the scenic route whenever he traveled. A fan of music from the 70's and the 80's, he especially enjoyed Stevie Nicks. In addition to caring for his dog Blue, Steve had a kind heart for all animals; stopping to help any animal in need and even giving proper burials to others. Stephen will be remembered for being a kind, calm, loyal, loving, and supportive husband and father. He had a huge heart and was truly the best Dad in the world. He will be sorely missed, and always remembered. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Odenton. For more information or to post condolences, please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 2, 2020.