Stephen Heinz Sr.
1927 - 2020
Stephen Matthew Heinz, Sr., 93, a recent resident of Henderson and formerly of Pasadena, MD, died on August 21, 2020 at Peak Healthcare in Chestertown, MD. Mr. Heinz was born on July 13, 1927 in Annapolis, MD to the late Matthew and Urta Heinz. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 4 years during World War II and then for 9 years in the National Guard. After leaving the service, Stephen eventually applied for a position as a Firefighter with the Annapolis City Fire Department and became the 18th person they ever hired. He would remain there for 19 years before retiring in 1974. During retirement, he joined the Annapolis Police/Fire Retirees Association and, in his spare time, he enjoyed collecting rare coins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Heinz is preceded in death by his daughters, Margie and Sharon Heinz, and 7 siblings. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Louise Heinz; sons, Steve Heinz, Jr. of NC and Kevin Heinz, Sr. (Shelly) of MD; and 10 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Annapolis Police/Fire Retirees Association or the Alzheimer's Association of Maryland, 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium MD 21093. For online condolences and to check for service updates, visit stallingsfh.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020.
