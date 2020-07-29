Stephen J. Cebula, 78, a 33 year resident of Catonsville, MD and formerly of Glen Burnie, passed away at his home on July 20, 2020. Mr. Cebula was born on December 3, 1941 in Baltimore, MD to the late Stephen and Catherine Cebula. After graduating from Glen Burnie High School in the late 1950s, he began a career at Northrop Grumman that would ultimately last for 39 years. He retired in the early 2000s. As a member of the Kent Island Yacht Club, Stephen enjoyed spending time on his boat, the "Nancy Lee." He also enjoyed sports of all kinds, but especially loved cheering for the Orioles and Ravens. Mr. Cebula is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Nancy Lee Cebula; children, David Cebula of North Carolina and Lauri Cebula Seaboch of Columbia; step-children, Jeffrey Pendleton of Lusby and Elizabeth Cataldo of Glen Burnie; and 4 grandchildren, Nick Hoffman, Raymond Morris, Paul Dorsey, Rachel Pendleton. Family and friends may visit on Saturday, August 1 from 5-6 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 35 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. The funeral service will also be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For livestreaming information and online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com
.