Stephen James Hughes, Jr., 41, of Annapolis, Maryland passed away on February 13, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. Stephen was born on June 4, 1977 at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland to Steve Hughes and Myrtle Hughes. Stephen attended Oakland Mills High School in Columbia Maryland. He was employed in the restaurant business for many years. His hobbies included the Baltimore Ravens, going to the beach, bicycling, watching lacrosse, playing soccer and lifting weights at the gym. Stephen was a member of the Redemption Church in Arnold, Maryland. Stephen had a very warm personality and was a friend to all. He loved life itself and was especially fond of all his 4 legged friends. There was not an animal that he didn't love. Stephen is survived by his parents, Myrtle Hughes, Steve Hughes and his wife Chris Leuba; his sister Julie Kiffer and her husband Joshua, his niece Ella Kiffer and his nephew Aidan Kiffer.A private cremation was held. The family will receive friends at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, MD 21401 on Monday from 4 to 5 PM. A Celebration of His Life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 5 PM. Interment Saint Helena Episcopal Church Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina at a later date. An online guest book is available at

