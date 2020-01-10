Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Kay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen B. Kay aged 80, a resident of Ginger Cove, formerly of Severna Park, Maryland passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born in Boston Massachusetts to Morris and Nellie Kay. He attended Boston Public schools and graduated from Wellesley High School in 1957. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Marion Kay, his three children, Andrea, Douglas, and Brian and four grandchildren; Erika, Morgan, Ryland, Naomi and a brother, Joseph Kay. Stephen was a 1962 Industrial Engineering graduate of Northeastern University. He had a career in the early days of the computer industry moving from Raytheon in Boston, to Motorola in Pennsylvania, finally settling in Maryland at Intel Corporation in 1978. After retiring he worked part time in sales at Circuit City of Annapolis where he discovered his passion for mentoring young people to continue their education, and advance their careers. He was an avid Ham radio operator and a member of the Anne Arundel Ham Radio club. He also had a private pilot's license and enjoyed flying his plane in New Jersey and in later years out of Bay Bridge airport. He was very passionate in the fight for Marriage Equality volunteering with Equality Maryland and Free State Justice, and was an enthusiastic member of the District 33 Democratic club. In dedication of his interest and beliefs in Science and Education, he had chosen to donate his body to scientific research. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the or the Parkinson's Foundation, or the Ginger Cove Foundation.

