Stephen "Smitty" James Smith, 76, a 5-year resident of Edgewater, MD and previously of North Beach, MD for over 40 years, died of cancer on May 8, 2020, at Sunshine House in Annapolis, MD. Born February 28, 1944 in Riverdale, MD to the late James Smith and Barbara Galligan Smith, he graduated from Gonzaga College High School in 1962 and attended the University of Maryland. Stephen began, as an apprentice, at Harlow Typography, where he worked as a Printer Compositor and Desktop Publisher. He then went to work at Anaconda Press until his retirement. Stephen was a member of the Jaycees and International Typographical Union. He was a longtime Scout Leader with the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed NASCAR, Sci-Fi and Westerns, and spending time with his grandchildren. Stephen is survived by two children, Colin (Cathy) Smith of West River, MD and Alison Smith of Edgewater, MD; a sister, Paige Garner of Jarrettsville, MD; and two grandchildren, Nicklas and Erika Smith, both of West River, MD. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online guestbook available at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 16, 2020.
