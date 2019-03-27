Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stephen Alan Taylor, 47, of Harwood, MD passed away March 22, 2019 at home. He was born in Charleston, WV and spent his early childhood living in the Charleston, Huntington and Milton areas before moving to Maryland.He is survived by his three sons, Perry, Clark and Simon, all of Harwood; mother, Carolyn Jarrett Pirnat of Elkview, WV; step-brother, Joe Frasher, of Florida; two great aunts and an uncle as well as numerous cousins. Steve received a Bachelor's degree from American University. He was an owner/officer of Plan B Technologies, Inc. of Annapolis, MD where he served as its Chief Technology Officer. He was a people person and no matter where he went, you weren't a stranger to him for very long. He had a passion for flying and was a member of the American Pilot's Association. He loved the outdoors and shared this passion with his three boys. They spent many times together boating, flying, at the beach, in the mountains, snow skiing and just about anything outdoors. It didn't really matter where they were . . . . as long as they were together. Some of their adventures often included one of his dogs. He loved his sons unconditionally and supported them in all of their activities.He was an avid Washington Capitals and Nationals fan. He supported many veterans groups, including and Step up for Soldiers.A Celebration of Steve's life will be held Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at Kalas Funeral Home in Edgewater, MD. Visitation hours will be from 2:00pm - 4:00pm with the funeral service beginning at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the veteran support organization of your choice. Also, a GoFundMe account is being established to assist Steve's three sons. Information for the GoFundMe account will be available on the Kalas Funeral Home website: www.kalasfuneralhomes.com/He will be making his final trip to West Virginia this weekend for a private burial service in the family cemetery in Elkview, WV. Those that knew him, will understand the great loss to us all. Funeral Home George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.