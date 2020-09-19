Stephen Allen Wagner, 67, a lifelong resident of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Annapolis on May 12, 1953, to the late Robert and Mary Wagner, Steve graduated from Severna Park High School and served in the United States Air Force. He had a long and fulfilling career as a meat cutter, groceryman, small business owner, warehouse manager and pool technician. The most important thing to Steve about any of his jobs was the people he worked with. He was an avid boater and spent his life on the Chesapeake Bay. His family, built on the foundation of his 48-year marriage to his wife Emily, his friends, and the water were the centerpieces of his life and brought him great joy. He loved music, telling stories, and was happiest making others laugh along with him. Steve is survived by his wife, Emily Wagner; daughters Kate Wagner (and her husband Craig Cussimanio) and Brooke George (and her husband Doug George); grandchildren William Cussimanio, Emily Cussimanio, Chris George and Chase George; five brothers and sisters and their families. Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Steve's life in the months ahead. The family requests that memorial donations and donations in lieu of flowers be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or on the organization's website.



