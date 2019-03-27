Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven E. Sugg. View Sign

Steven Edward Sugg, 53, of Glen Burnie, passed away on March 22, 2019. Steve was born in Aurora, Colorado to the late Robert E. and Joyce M. Sugg. He served as a Maryland State Trooper for many years, until he retired in 2011. Steve went on to serve with the Annapolis City Police Department until 2018 when he could no longer continue due to health reasons. He was a member of the Maryland State Police Alumni Association. Steve loved being a police officer and a patron of his community. He took great pride in being honest and fair. Steve also enjoyed spending time with his family, and riding motorcycles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 28 years, Darlene Marie Sugg; and sister, Deborah Ann Wilson and her husband, Emmett. Steve is survived by his devoted children, Steven Andrew Sugg Sr. and his wife, Laura, and Megan Marie Robinson and her husband, Morgan; cherished grandchildren, Steven "Drew" Sugg Jr., Aurora Brie Sugg, Gunner Mossberg Robinson, Sophia Rae Leckrone and Jaxson Colt Robinson; and loving siblings, Robert Charles Sugg and his wife, Amy, and Dianna Lynn Snyder and her husband, Keith. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, 1 2nd Avenue, SW (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Thursday, Mar. 28th and Friday, Mar. 29th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 30th, at 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Donations may be made in his name to the in Maryland, Baltimore, 211 East Lombard Street #260, Baltimore, MD 21202 or at www.lung.org For condolences, please visitwww.singletonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Singleton Funeral Home

1 2nd Avenue SW

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

