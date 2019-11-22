Steven T. Henick passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 77 at his home in Millersville, Maryland. Steve is survived by his wife Bette, the love of his life to whom he was married for almost 55 years; his four children, Richard, Jonathan, Craig and Sara; his grandchildren Mitchell, Ryan, Oskar, Carmen, Jack, Lukas, Isabel, Parker and Palmer; his sister Susan, cousin Irene, nephews Scott and Eric, and nieces Emily and Lisa. After graduation from Columbia University Steve entered active duty with the United States Marine Corps and served as a Captain flying helicopters in Vietnam where he earned several medals, including two Purple Hearts, the Navy Commendation Medal, and Silver Star among others. Although he spoke about it rarely, Steve took great pride in his military service. After leaving the Marine Corps, he received an MBA from Harvard Business School and launched his business career with Procter & Gamble Inc. Between 1971 and 2003 he worked at a number of companies in advertising, marketing and management, focusing on international sales and marketing. He fearlessly moved his family not only within the United States, but also overseas to the Philippines, Japan and France. Steve always wanted to teach, so, after an early retirement from his business career, he launched another career as a mediator followed by a career teaching business courses and serving as the Director of the Institute of the Future at Anne Arundel Community College. He parlayed his extensive business and international experience into a specialization in global business and public policy, soon becoming an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland University College. From there he joined UMUC full time as project director for undergraduate marketing, later becoming Vice Dean for Business and Professional Programs. In business and in life, Steve never hesitated to take on more responsibility. After finally retiring in 2017, Steve devoted himself to his many hobbies. He was an active member in the New Providence Club of Annapolis and, of course, also found time to travel extensively and teach an additional course or two at UMUC. A memorial service will be held at John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis 21401 on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . Steve will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, papa, a great role model, good friend and a US Marine Corps veteran. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019