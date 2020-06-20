Steven Paul Andrzejewski, 69, died peacefully June 16,2020 at his residence in Millersville, MD. Beloved husband of Louise Andrzejewski. Loving father of Steven and his wife Katie and their son Roman, Robert and his wife Lindsay and their son Henry. Dear brother of Diane Rose, Mary and Ed Petherbridge, Sally and David Underwood and George and Alice Andrzejewski. Due to COVID restrictions in place a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Contributions are suggested in his memory to Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church 1070 Cecil Ave. South Millersville, MD 21108. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.