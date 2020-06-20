Steven Paul Andrzejewski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Paul Andrzejewski, 69, died peacefully June 16,2020 at his residence in Millersville, MD. Beloved husband of Louise Andrzejewski. Loving father of Steven and his wife Katie and their son Roman, Robert and his wife Lindsay and their son Henry. Dear brother of Diane Rose, Mary and Ed Petherbridge, Sally and David Underwood and George and Alice Andrzejewski. Due to COVID restrictions in place a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Contributions are suggested in his memory to Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church 1070 Cecil Ave. South Millersville, MD 21108. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD 21401-1402
(410) 263-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved