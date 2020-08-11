Steven Simone

Steven "Steve" Michael Simone fought a difficult battle with cancer and left to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Steve was born in Capitol Heights, Maryland on February 17, 1953 to the late Ralph and Gwynn Simone. Steve was a retired state of Maryland social worker, most recently of Prince George's County. He was a fun-loving, energetic man who brought smiles to all those around him. He faithfully served God and his church family, the Annapolis Church of Christ. He enjoyed being outdoors, riding his bike and traveling annually to Harper's Ferry, WV and Texas to visit family. Ski trips to Sutton, Quebec were also a favorite. Steve particularly appreciated his Texas cacti and Westerns. Steve is survived by his daughter, Jessica Smith (Kevin), his son, Michael Simone-Finstrom (Nicholas); granddaughters, Mikayla, Abigail and Thea; sisters, Elayne Murray and Susan Madden (Bill), and a brother, Jimmy Simone (Diane), and their families. Steve also leaves behind a special friend, Ingrid Chrismond. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 13 at 2:30 pm at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave, Davidsonville. In remembrance of Steve, donations may be made in his name to the Annapolis Church of Christ (1601 Richie Highway, Arnold, MD 21012) or his Texas family's cemetery, a historic landmark managed by the Gunsight Cemetery Association (PO Box 164, Breckenridge, TX 76424). On line condolences may be made at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store