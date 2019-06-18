Steven Wilson Steven Wilson, 75, a 51-year resident of Edgewater, MD and previously of Goldsboro, N.C., died at his home on Wednesday, June 12 following a brief battle with cancer. Born on March 13, 1944 in Washington, D.C. to the late Frantz Coleman Wilson and Rosemary Burris Brown Wilson, Steve finished elementary school in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Annapolis High School in 1962. He was the general manager at Edgewater Liquors before moving into wholesale distribution with Reliable Liquors, Inc., before retiring in 2002. He also held a real estate license. Steve loved movies, table tennis, golf, tennis, going out on his boat with friends, traveling to new places and going to the beach. He enjoyed hosting family and friends when they went to the Eastern Shore. He particularly loved spending time with his granddaughter, especially picking her up from school and eating cookies and donuts with her. Steve was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Judith Ann Wilson. He is survived by his one son, Jeffrey (Michelle) Wilson of Millersville, MD; his granddaughter, Miranda Wilson; his brother, Leroy Wilson of Delmar, DE; his half-sister, Charlene McCabe of Virginia Beach, VA and his half-brother, Lawrence Burris of Edgewater, MD. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Steve's life on Wednesday, June 19 from 5pm until his memorial service begins at 7 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment will be on Thursday, June 20 at 11:30 am at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 18, 2019