Stewart Greene, a lifelong sailor who lived on Shaw Bay for over twenty years with his predeceased wife Iris, died peacefully after recently celebrating his ninety first birthday. Stewart Greenbaum was born in Brooklyn, NY and went on to shape creative advertising trends of the sixties and seventies with his agency, Wells, Rich, Greene. He owned a series of boats called Dove, which dominated offshore sailing events over several decades. Stew was most proud of winning the Overall Performance trophy in the 1972 Bermuda Race by finishing four hours ahead of the next boat in her class. His final racing was done on the family J 105 in Annapolis with his son and grandson. He also cruised the world with Iris on their Ladd 54 ketch, making it to such ports as New Zealand, the South Pacific and Alaska. He is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Richard) of Huntington, N.Y.; a son Eric (Lynn) of Annapolis; along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

