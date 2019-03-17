Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue S. Farmer. View Sign

After a long, happy and productive life dedicated to helping others in all walks of life, Sue S. Farmer passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 in Annapolis MD at the age of 91. Sue, along with her husband Harlow who predeceased her, were among the founding residents of BayWoods of Annapolis retirement community. Sue was a distinguished math teacher at McLean High School, McLean VA. She and her husband were active sailors, and members of the West River Sailing Club, Galesville MD. Sue was also very active in the League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County. Sue will be remembered as a dear friend, a deep thinker, a spiritual and charitable person, and a strong supporter of liberal arts and scientific studies. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who instilled a strong sense of family in her children. On many occasions, the family enjoyed skiing, hiking, sailing and exploring in the Pacific Northwest, New England and internationally. She is survived by her three children Harlow, Emily and John, their spouses, three grandchildren, and her brother. A memorial service to celebrate Sue's life will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 1pm at BayWoods of Annapolis, with reception to follow. Sue was passionate about preserving the Chesapeake Bay environment, so in lieu of flowers, please remember Sue with memorial contributions to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403, or at

