Susan Louise Appleman, 62, died suddenly on the 5th of October 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Susan was born on 30th December, 1956 in Washington DC to Gertrude and Alger Kerner. She gained a B.S. in Computer Science at the University of Maryland in 1978. She worked in the Computer Science field up until her death. She married William Minor Appleman on October 6, 1979. They raised two sons and one daughter in Davidsonville Maryland. In 2014, Susan & husband Minor moved to Asheboro, North Carolina, which is their current residence. Susan enjoyed gardening in her spare time and was a devoted conservationist, doing her part to save the planet. With 5 brothers and sisters, family gatherings were a special treat. Hiking, bike riding and exercise in general were a big part of her life. Susan is survived by her husband, Minor and three children, Casey (Melissa), Amy and Dale, in addition to two grandchildren Adam and Emma. Susan is also survived by five brothers and sisters: Joseph (Donna), Teresa (Steve), Richard (Mary), Patricia (James), and Charles(Celeste). A funeral service and reception will be held on November 2, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 12700 Hall Shop Rd, Highland MD 20777.

