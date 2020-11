Susan "Sue" Cantler-Kasprzak, 57, of Annapolis, MD passed away on November 3, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Sue was born on April 27, 1963, in Annapolis to Louis and Carol Cantler. She was a graduate of Annapolis Senior High School, where she was on the cheerleading squad. Sue worked in a variety of professions including waitressing, ticket agent, and assistant manager. She enjoyed skiing, time at the beach, traveling, animals, and spending time with her family. Sue is survived by her husband, John Kasprzak; daughters, Hannah Richardson and Lindsay Kasprzak; brother, David G. Cantler; and her parents, Louis and Carol Cantler all of Annapolis. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Sue's life on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 11 am until her service begins at 12 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater. Online condolences may be made at:



