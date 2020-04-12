|
Susan Carol Carkin, age 72 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home after a valiant battle with breast cancer. She was born on October 6, 1947 in Cockfosters, England, daughter of the late Ernest and Violet Collins. Mrs. Carkin attended the East Barnet Secondary School in Cockfosters, England and graduated in 1964. She moved to the US at the age of 20 and began a career as a medical transcriptionist. She retired as a manager with CBAY Systems after many dedicated years. Mrs. Carkin married Paul, the love of her life, on December 28, 1975 at Red Clay Presbyterian Church, in Wilmington, DE. She was an ardent, life-long tennis player. She played almost daily matches against local players and in addition, competed in local and regional tournaments. The advent of pickle ball presented her with new challenges. She quickly became very proficient and quickly started playing at the tournament level. Her participation in these sports continued until health issues forced her to become a spectator. Mrs. Carkin enjoyed gardening, home improvement projects, live theater and musicals, skiing, boating, and the beach. Above all, however, Mrs. Carkin cherished time spent with those she held dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carkin was preceded in death by her uncle, Herbert Jackson; her in-laws: Edwin and Hazel Carkin; and her brothers-in-law: Clifton Carkin and Timothy Ward. She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Paul Carkin of Lewes, DE; her son, David Thomas Carkin (Ashley Leigh) of Middletown, DE; her grandson, Gavin Thomas Carkin of Middletown, DE; her sisters-in law: Edwina Nowland of Wilmington, DE, Gail Carkin of Darby, PA, and Barbara Ann Goffinet of Newark, DE; her nieces: Michelle Calder (Jeff) of Townsend, DE and Deborah Stephenson (Mark) of Hockessin, DE; her nephew, Robert Nowland (Victoria) of Avondale, PA; and her great-nieces and nephews: Tyler Calder and Tanner Calder, both of Townsend, DE, and Jessica Stephenson, Amanda Stephenson, Amelia Stephenson, and Mark Stephenson, all of Hockessin, DE. Due to current events regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Mrs. Carkin's memory to the , 1315 Mt Hermon Road, Suite D, Salisbury, MD 21804, or . Please visit Mrs. Carkin's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest book at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020
