Susan M. Kris, 70, of Glen Burnie passed away on March 13, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Until her retirement she worked in the Radiology Department at BWMC. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Collison. Survived by her beloved husband Thomas; daughers Sherry Marsiglia and Caryn Franz (husband Randy); brother John Collison III (wife Rose); sisters Deborah Eicher and Donna Dressel; 7 grandchildren Bill, Jessica, Joseph, Ryan, Alyson, Julia and Jenna; 1 great grandson Mason. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020