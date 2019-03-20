Susan E. Barker (nee Altenburg), 59, of Glen Burnie, passed away on March 18, 2019. She was born in Baltimore to the late Ronald and Coralee Altenburg. Susan was an active member of Messiah United Methodist Church and loved working with the children as a pre-school aide and with Vacation Bible School. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed crocheting, cooking and coloring. Susan is survived by her loving daughters, Heather Barker, Amanda and John Gollick, Samantha Barker and Nickie Barker; dear siblings, Ronald Altenburg Jr. and Ursula, Mildred (Cissy) Altenburg and Sandra Altenburg; beloved nephews, Thomas Schmidt and Brandi, Ronald Altenburg III and Niko Altenburg; beloved great-nephew and great-niece, Aaron and Addison Schmidt; and her grandpups. She is also survived by Comer Ray Barker. A memorial service will be held at Messiah United Methodist Church, 7401 E. Furnace Branch Road, Glen Burnie, on Friday, March 22nd, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA. 22202 or by visiting . To offer condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019