Susan Gail Baierlein was born November 15, 1956 in Baltimore to the late Leroy and Sarah Knight. A resident of Glen Burnie, Mrs. Baierlein worked as an electronics assembler, and also as a dog groomer. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, and she loved all animals, especially her dogs Woody, Willey and Gidget. Left to cherish her memory are her husband John O. Baierlein, her children John L. Baierlein and wife Tina, Jeffery A. Baierlein and wife Jennifer, brothers Hershel Knight, Chester Knight, and James Thomas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Logan, Ellie, and Emmy Baierlein. Mrs. Baierlein passed away on June 30, 2020 at Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services were held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home.



