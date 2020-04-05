Susan Jane Kidwell, a 53-year resident of Edgewater, MD, died on April 3, 2020, at Anne Arundel Medical Center following a 20 year battle with cancer. She was 81. Born September 28, 1938, in Midland, MD to the late Raymond and Audrell Bampton, she received her Masters of Education degree from Frostburg State University. Susan worked as a teacher for 32 years in Alleghany and Anne Arundel Counties, teaching 3rd grade at Rolling Knolls and Edgewater Elementary Schools. She taught multiple generations and made significant impact on the children in her community. Oftentimes, Susan was approached by former students and parents that commented on what a profound influence she made in their family's lives. Susan was very social and was a longtime member of Davidsonville United Methodist Church, Galesville Red Hat Society, and Lions Club International. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Bampton Houston. Susan is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, William Joseph Kidwell; two children, Billie Sue (Michael) Aisquith of Riva, MD and Jeffrey (Robin) Kidwell of West River, MD; four grandchildren, Katherine Meadows, Joshua Kidwell, Sara Meadows, and Anya Locy; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Joseph Meadows. A memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at:

