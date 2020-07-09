1/1
Susan T. Fritz
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan T. (Gallagher) Fritz, age 66, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Bowie, MD passed away peacefully of Melanoma at home with her husband, Mike at her side on Monday, June 29, 2020. Sue was born in Boston, MA on July 9, 1953 daughter of the late Joseph Gallagher and the late Marilyn (Burke) Gallagher. She was a graduate of Framingham High School Class of 1971 in Framingham, MA. Sue met Mike Fritz in 1971, when he was in the Army at Fort Devens for training. After he returned from Vietnam, they rekindled their romance and married in 1974. She soon accompanied Mike as an "Army Wife" to Panama in 1975 where their oldest daughter, Diana was born. In 1980 and lasting until 1995 she accompanied Mike, first as a US Government dependent and later as an employee, to multiple assignments in South American and Africa. Their youngest daughter, Jennifer was born on their first tour in Africa. Sue was the consummate overseas employee and spouse. She and Mike never did a "nice" tour, but Sue never complained. One former colleague said it best when he said, "Sue helped mentor us on what it took to serve in leadership and provide the feminine touch to sponsoring, hosting parties and managing children overseas." Many of our employees passing through the "garden spots" of where Sue and Mike were stationed were recipients of her hospitality and remember her fondly. Sue retired from the Government in 2012 and eventually relocated to Millsboro, Delaware. She doted upon her three grandsons, Larry, Michael and William. Her retirement has been a world of amusement parks during the summer with the grandchildren and while school was in, she enjoyed traveling as she definitely earned the nickname "Crusin' Susan!" She was a faithful fan of the New England Patriots, and many of her colleagues and friends had to suffer through this, as "HER Tom" Brady racked up Super Bowl wins. She LOVED going to the Super Bowls! Susan and Mike have had season tickets for the Patriots for several years and out of honor to her, Mike will not part with them. Susan was just a terrific person. She touched so many lives, and is going to be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 46 years, Michael L. Fritz; two daughters, Diana Jackson and her husband, Larry of Bowie, MD and Jennifer Fritz of Salisbury, MD; her beloved grandchildren, Larry, Michael and William Jackson; three sisters, Coreen Gallagher of Framingham, MA, Karen Gallagher of Rocklin, CA and Maureen Coutu of North Smithfield, RI and her favorite aunt, Jean Gallagher of Framingham, MA. A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE. Social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Sue's name to Melanoma Research by visiting www.melanoma.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Melson Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 6, 2020
Sweet Thought Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 6, 2020
"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, we wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the support and courage needed.
July 5, 2020
always loved sue. She was always smiling. I dont think I ever saw her without one. I will miss her she will be in my thoughts forever. Prayers for you mike and whole family
Rich coutu
Family
July 4, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Susans passing from melanoma (as my husband Arky did). She and I became close at age eight when I came to visit my Nana & Papa Gallagher at Christmas. I spent the night Christmas Eve with her and saw my very first white Christmas and it was magical! We became pen pal cousins and when she was 16 years old she came to visit me in California and we had a fabulous time going to beach parties as I toured her around in my dads 1965 convertible mustang. We had a blast and lots of laughter. I was always in awe of her career and overseas travels. I know where she is and look forward to seeing her again. I know she will be bringing joy to those who have gone before her. She will be missed. Love you cousin, ❤ Peggy Pizzo aka Maggie Arquilla
Margaret Arquilla
Family
July 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James Petrone
Neighbor
July 3, 2020
To Diane, Jennifer, Mike and Families of Mrs. Susan Fritz,

As you comprehend this profound loss, let yourself cry knowing each tear is a note of love rising to the heavens. With my deepest condolences,

For though I am absent in body, yet I am with you in spirit, rejoicing to see your good order and the firmness of your faith in Christ. Colossians 2:5
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
Tammy Harrison Edwards
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Sending hugs and condolences to you all. Sue will always be remembered as a genuinely friendly and helpful person. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Laura
Laura Garrick
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved