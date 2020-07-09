I am so sad to hear of Susans passing from melanoma (as my husband Arky did). She and I became close at age eight when I came to visit my Nana & Papa Gallagher at Christmas. I spent the night Christmas Eve with her and saw my very first white Christmas and it was magical! We became pen pal cousins and when she was 16 years old she came to visit me in California and we had a fabulous time going to beach parties as I toured her around in my dads 1965 convertible mustang. We had a blast and lots of laughter. I was always in awe of her career and overseas travels. I know where she is and look forward to seeing her again. I know she will be bringing joy to those who have gone before her. She will be missed. Love you cousin, ❤ Peggy Pizzo aka Maggie Arquilla

Margaret Arquilla

