Susan B. Woolford, 70, a lifelong resident of Pasadena, MD, died on September 16, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Woolford was born on November 18, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to the late Robert and Bernice Legg. She served as a Crossing Guard for over 20 years. In her spare time, Susan enjoyed playing games like Farmville, painting, shopping, making homemade candy for the holidays, and camping in Virginia – especially at the Wilderness Resort. Mrs. Woolford is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Nelson Woolford; sons, Daniel (Tammy) Woolford and Chris (Amanda) Woolford, both of Pasadena; brothers, Mark Legg of Delaware, Robert Legg of England, and Keith Legg of Colorado; sisters, Bonnie Legg of Washington and Ruth McDaniel of Severna Park; 1 grandson, Kyle Woolford; and a niece, Julie Huchrowski. Funeral services and interment are private.

