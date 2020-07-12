On Monday, June 29, 2020, Susie Blackwell of Annapolis, MD passed away from complications from COVID-19. The love of her life, husband Michael Blackwell, and son James Blackwell were by her side when she left this world peacefully and without pain. Susie was born and raised in Lanham, Md, the youngest of James and Helen Johnson (who preceded her in death) and was a loving sister to Marilyn Cardoza (Bill) and twin brothers Thomas (Tommy) and James (Jimmy) Johnson. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews and numerous friends that crossed her life's path. Susie loved to entertain family at holiday dinners and special occasions. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and she knew how to celebrate and decorate. Navy football was a passion and she stood behind them win or loss. Susie was a County Master Gardener, volunteering her time teaching composting at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis. She was often asked to teach composting principles and methods to school children. Susie was a life member of VFW Auxiliary Post 304. Susie had 3 important goals in life: seeing son James graduate college, perform a marriage and to become a grandmother. She met those goals. The role she cherished most in life was the one given to her by her beloved daughter-in-law, Sonia Blackwell (nee Columbano). Being a Grammy, a role she was born to be, to her 3 grandchildren; Kaitlin, Raegan and Matthew Blackwell. Whether it be baking cookies, dying Easter eggs or painting rocks to be placed where others could find. Nothing gave her more pleasure in life than doting over her grandchildren. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later time. Inurnment will be at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.



