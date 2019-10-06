Suzanne Marshall Downs, 76, of Deale, Maryland died on September 28th, 2019 of complications from kidney disease. Mrs. Downs was born on September 19th, 1943 to Frank and Maurine Marshall, also of Deale. She was a 1965 graduate of Towson State College, now Towson University. Mrs. Downs was retired from Anne Arundel Public Schools after teaching for 30+ years at Deale Elementary School. She was active in dog rescue groups and many of her friends and former students knew well her familiar German Shepherds. She was a lifelong member of St. James' Episcopal Church, and sang in the choir there for decades. She is survived by a son, Richard L. Downs, Jr., a daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters. A memorial service will be held at St. James' Episcopal Church in Lothian on October 26th at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Downs asked that donations be made either to Mid-Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue (magsr.org) or the Deale Volunteer Fire Department (deale42.com).
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019