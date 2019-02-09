Svend Esborg passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on December 28, 2018 while napping at Atria Manresa, an Assisted Living Community in Annapolis, MD, where he had resided for almost two years. Svend enjoyed a memorable Christmas season attending church on Christmas Eve and visiting with friends and family until the evening prior to his passing. Born April 18, 1927 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Svend is survived by three loving children, spouses, and three grandchildren. His beloved wife of 49 years, Dr. Pat Esborg, died eight years prior. Fondly known as "The Great Dane," Svend leaves behind close family in Denmark, cherished loved ones and many lifelong friends, and those who came to know him at Atria. Svend's exciting life includes emigrating from Denmark at the age of 21, becoming a U.S. Citizen, joining the Air Force and being promoted to a Chief Master Sergeant in less than 14 years, ultimately serving for more than 35 years. During his tenure, he was awarded the Bronze Star, the Vietnamese Medal of Valor, and earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his role with the POW-MIA Task Force at the Pentagon, to name only a few military highlights. In addition, Svend earned his Bachelor's Degree from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Boston University. Following his Air Force retirement, he worked for more than 20 years in the Chancellor's Building at the University of MD as the Manager of Facilities Operations, fully retiring at age 83. Svend continued traveling the world into his late eighties, enjoying classical music and the arts, in addition to photography and nature. He lived his life to the fullest with happiness until the end. Svend's smile and optimism was an inspiration to all. Please visit www.beallfuneral.com to read more of Svend's life's story, sign the guestbook, consider suggested donations in lieu of flowers, and to stay informed regarding Svend's and Pat's pending inurnments, with military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery later in the year. Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 17, 2019