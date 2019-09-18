Sylvia Cropper, age 73, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away on September 12, 2019. Born and raised in Washington, DC on January 1, 1946 to the late John Henry and Josie Arbutus Coates and relocating to Annapolis, MD in the early 70's to rear her children whom she leaves to cherish her life. Celebration of Life will be held at the First Christian Community Church located 1800 Hall-Brown Road in Annapolis, MD on Saturday, 21, 2019 at 9a and service to follow at 10:30a.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019