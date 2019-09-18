Sylvia (Coates) Cropper (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia (Coates) Cropper.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
First Christian Community Church
1800 Hall-Brown Road
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
First Christian Community Church
1800 Hall-Brown Road
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sylvia Cropper, age 73, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away on September 12, 2019. Born and raised in Washington, DC on January 1, 1946 to the late John Henry and Josie Arbutus Coates and relocating to Annapolis, MD in the early 70's to rear her children whom she leaves to cherish her life. Celebration of Life will be held at the First Christian Community Church located 1800 Hall-Brown Road in Annapolis, MD on Saturday, 21, 2019 at 9a and service to follow at 10:30a.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.